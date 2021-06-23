Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Rite Aid lagged the industry in the past three months, despite the bottom and top lines beating estimates in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. Lesser cases of cough, cold and flu and delayed elective procedures hurt results. The company reported a wider adjusted loss year over year due to dismal gross profit, weak adjusted EBITDA and higher costs. Going ahead, pandemic-related woes are likely to continue in fiscal 2022. However, sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Continued online strength on the back of a revamped website and mobile app drove sales. Also, it progressed well with its RxEvolution strategy, concluded Bartell buyout and accelerated COVID-19 testing and vaccine administration. Moreover, robust growth in Elixir bodes well.”

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.75.

NYSE:RAD opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.83. Rite Aid has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.11.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Rite Aid’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rite Aid by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 5,749.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

