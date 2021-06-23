RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

Shares of RIV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.42. 77,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,175. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

In related news, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 15,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $260,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,616 shares in the company, valued at $201,886.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 7,114 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $126,415.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,591 shares in the company, valued at $650,222.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,133 shares of company stock valued at $886,500.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.