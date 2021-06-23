Rivetz Achieves Market Cap of $211,873.14 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last week, Rivetz has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. One Rivetz coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Rivetz has a market cap of $211,873.14 and $5.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rivetz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00053923 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00020311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.26 or 0.00609645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00078189 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00039485 BTC.

Rivetz Profile

Rivetz (CRYPTO:RVT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Buying and Selling Rivetz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rivetz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.