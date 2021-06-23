RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $435.00 M-.

Shares of RLX traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $8.75. 55,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,554,998. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48. RLX Technology has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $248.04 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

