RM (LON:RM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $223.96

RM plc (LON:RM)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 223.96 ($2.93) and traded as high as GBX 237 ($3.10). RM shares last traded at GBX 237 ($3.10), with a volume of 43 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 223.96. The company has a market capitalization of £198.78 million and a P/E ratio of 23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

About RM (LON:RM)

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

