RMR Wealth Builders Acquires 150 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. ASML makes up approximately 0.5% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in ASML were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,304,856,000 after buying an additional 117,399 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 2.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,772,846,000 after acquiring an additional 92,630 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,445,182,000 after acquiring an additional 105,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,248,000 after acquiring an additional 133,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,557,000 after buying an additional 985,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $684.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,055. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $660.01. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $343.25 and a 12-month high of $710.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.90.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

