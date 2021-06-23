RMR Wealth Builders Grows Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.56. The company had a trading volume of 61,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,819. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $122.71 and a 52-week high of $128.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.23.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

