RMR Wealth Builders Has $730,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Netflix were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 40.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.65.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $4.67 on Wednesday, hitting $513.49. 187,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480,256. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $503.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $432.14 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $227.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

