RMR Wealth Builders Purchases 636 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

TSM traded up $2.38 on Wednesday, reaching $116.71. 322,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,429,411. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $55.66 and a one year high of $142.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

