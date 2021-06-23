Robert W. Baird Increases Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target to $85.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.64.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $78.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 170,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $14,920,961.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,621 shares of company stock worth $36,887,276 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,160,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,504,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

