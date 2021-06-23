Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RMD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.57.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $241.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.80. ResMed has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $242.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $532,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,025.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,775. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in ResMed by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.