Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WIMI opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

