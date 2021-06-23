Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 185.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter valued at $61,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 12.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

In other news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:Y opened at $670.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $460.58 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $696.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 51 EPS for the current year.

Y has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.