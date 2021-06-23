Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 108.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.71.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

