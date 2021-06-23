Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 43.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 123,292 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,096,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,610,000 after buying an additional 561,635 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 59,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 377,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.16.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 138.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. As a group, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RLJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.28.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

