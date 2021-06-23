Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $55,000 in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $73.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 3.31.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The company had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Farfetch’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

