Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 71,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 521,734 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEPA opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

