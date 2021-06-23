Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 355.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Orange were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 142.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Orange by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Orange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Orange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Orange by 2,296.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 8.47%. This is an increase from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. Orange’s payout ratio is presently 50.26%.

ORAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orange presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

