Rodney C. Favaron Sells 10,062 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $413,850.06. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 238,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,266.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.09, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.68.
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,851,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,360,000 after buying an additional 30,333 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.6% in the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,615,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,245,000 after buying an additional 56,541 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 32.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,038,000 after buying an additional 345,778 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 716.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,261,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,551,000 after buying an additional 1,107,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 10.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,220,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,616,000 after buying an additional 118,830 shares during the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
Featured Story: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.