Rodney C. Favaron Sells 10,062 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $413,850.06. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 238,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,266.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.09, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.68.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,851,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,360,000 after buying an additional 30,333 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.6% in the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,615,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,245,000 after buying an additional 56,541 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 32.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,038,000 after buying an additional 345,778 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 716.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,261,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,551,000 after buying an additional 1,107,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 10.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,220,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,616,000 after buying an additional 118,830 shares during the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

