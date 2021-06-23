RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

NYSE:RPM opened at $89.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. RPM International has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $99.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.74.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RPM International news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $170,943.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,399.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

