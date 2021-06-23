Rudolph F. Crew Sells 3,600 Shares of Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Stock

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Director Rudolph F. Crew sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $10,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,223.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ BOXL opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. Boxlight Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $141.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 3.66.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Boxlight had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Boxlight from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Boxlight by 222.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, noninteractive projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.