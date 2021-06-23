Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 106.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,448 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of CSG Systems International worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 7,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Sidoti cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.89. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $49.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $236.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.00 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 19.84%. As a group, analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

CSG Systems International Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

