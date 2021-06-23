Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.69 Million Stake in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 371.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 858,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676,150 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 228.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 13,909 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NR shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Newpark Resources stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $4.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $340.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 3.83.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $141.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Newpark Resources Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

