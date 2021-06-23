Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 512,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,060,000 after purchasing an additional 328,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,635,000 after purchasing an additional 293,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth $21,394,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102,919 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,230,000 after purchasing an additional 69,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $80.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $80.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.92.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 66.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 70.04%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

