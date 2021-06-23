Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 75,471 Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,471 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PQ Group were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PQ Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,649,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,305,000 after acquiring an additional 539,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PQ Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,996,000 after acquiring an additional 78,337 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,210,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,518,000 after purchasing an additional 632,261 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,712,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,426,000 after purchasing an additional 48,751 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of PQ Group in the fourth quarter worth $8,079,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PQ Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PQG opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PQ Group had a negative net margin of 17.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PQ Group news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 8,164,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $109,724,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,817.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PQG shares. CL King upped their price target on shares of PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PQG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG).

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.