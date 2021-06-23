Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get Ryerson alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

RYI opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a market cap of $571.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryerson will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $35,332.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,810 shares in the company, valued at $224,136.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 30,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $502,877.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,663,256.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,958,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after purchasing an additional 133,148 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,384,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 10.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 937,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 85,408 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 150.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 450,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 270,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 19.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 65,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryerson (RYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.