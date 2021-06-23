S Robson Walton Sells 877,402 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 877,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total value of $119,686,406.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,878,304.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30.

On Wednesday, June 16th, S Robson Walton sold 1,230,301 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $169,584,689.84.

On Monday, June 14th, S Robson Walton sold 1,013,942 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total value of $142,357,456.80.

On Friday, June 11th, S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $244,728,611.55.

On Wednesday, June 9th, S Robson Walton sold 533,497 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total value of $74,433,501.44.

On Monday, June 7th, S Robson Walton sold 455,954 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $64,239,359.06.

On Friday, June 4th, S Robson Walton sold 356,888 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $50,596,011.76.

On Thursday, May 27th, S Robson Walton sold 703,238 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total value of $100,246,576.90.

On Tuesday, May 25th, S Robson Walton sold 1,338,879 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total value of $190,348,427.43.

On Friday, May 21st, S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $73,773,717.41.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $137.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $383.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.07. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.02 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 81.8% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Walmart by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,889,000 after acquiring an additional 86,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Walmart by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,616 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

