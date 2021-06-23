Saga (LON:SAGA) Hits New 12-Month High at $453.00

Shares of Saga plc (LON:SAGA) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 453 ($5.92) and last traded at GBX 440 ($5.75), with a volume of 1774847 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 422 ($5.51).
Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 585 ($7.64) target price on shares of Saga in a research report on Monday, June 14th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 390.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.91. The stock has a market cap of £625.14 million and a P/E ratio of -6.71.
Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, and personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.
