salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 28.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,403 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total transaction of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,622 shares of company stock worth $55,917,256. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $242.01. 91,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,628,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.97. The company has a market capitalization of $224.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

