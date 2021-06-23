salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.790-3.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.90 billion-26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.76 billion.salesforce.com also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.910-0.920 EPS.

CRM stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.11. 4,387,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,628,071. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $275.33.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total value of $4,861,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 2,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $656,297.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,589 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,120.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,622 shares of company stock worth $55,917,256 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

