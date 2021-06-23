salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.910-0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.22 billion-6.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.15 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.790-3.810 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.11. 4,387,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,628,071. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.97. The company has a market capitalization of $225.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $275.33.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,105,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total transaction of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,622 shares of company stock worth $55,917,256 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

