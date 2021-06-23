Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €28.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €28.50 ($33.53) price target by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SZG. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €28.90 ($34.00).

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at €24.46 ($28.78) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81. Salzgitter has a one year low of €11.27 ($13.26) and a one year high of €29.46 ($34.66). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.40.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

