Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Salzgitter from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Baader Bank raised shares of Salzgitter from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of SZGPY remained flat at $$3.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.