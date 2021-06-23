Sawtooth Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 92.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,177 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 95,918 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 844.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 597.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,920,000 after acquiring an additional 278,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.17. 258,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,177,465. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $108.02 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.98. The stock has a market cap of $316.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.89.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

