Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 90.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 397,206 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 925,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,013,000 after buying an additional 25,843 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in AT&T by 13.0% in the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 173,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,071,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,925,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 20,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 157,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 18,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,696,793. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.60, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.23.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

