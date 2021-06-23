Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 95.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742,090 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Newman & Schimel LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.96. The stock had a trading volume of 33,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,040. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $62.03.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.