Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 1,108,635 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 95.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108,635 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.8% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $390.43. 150,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,674. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $384.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $274.72 and a twelve month high of $391.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.