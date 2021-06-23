Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 24,187 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 82.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,187 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,325,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $224.41. 1,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,928. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $140.25 and a 12 month high of $228.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.76.

