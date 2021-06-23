SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $323.91.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $321.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.00 and a beta of 0.20. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $328.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.27.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. Analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.