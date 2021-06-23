Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €135.46 ($159.36). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €131.68 ($154.92), with a volume of 1,703,651 shares.

SU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €139.58 ($164.22).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

