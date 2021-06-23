Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBGSY. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.33. 123,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,063. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.6113 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Schneider Electric S.E.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.86%.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

