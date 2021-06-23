Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $659,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.20. 4,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,408. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.03 and a 52-week high of $103.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.60.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

