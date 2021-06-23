Scotiabank Boosts Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to C$18.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SMMCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.75 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.21. 150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $14.21.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

