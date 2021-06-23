SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 2.48. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.68.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 66.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,941 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $417,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,326,000 after buying an additional 707,174 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,128,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.