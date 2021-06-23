Sei Investments Co. Acquires 115,226 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 392.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,226 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,556 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,672,000 after purchasing an additional 46,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,426,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,614,000 after purchasing an additional 145,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $67,070,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

PPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

