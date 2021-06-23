Sei Investments Co. Buys 10,843 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,843 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN opened at $84.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

