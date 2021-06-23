Sei Investments Co. Buys 27,523 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 113.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,523 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,861,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 159,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,136,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2,286.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 22,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $88.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.11. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $90.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.