Sei Investments Co. Buys 9,806 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 79.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 328.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter worth approximately $841,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 3.8% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 96,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Repligen by 22.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Repligen by 58.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 258,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,206,000 after purchasing an additional 94,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $197.15 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 135.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,364,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine Gebski sold 445 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $76,651.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,339 shares of company stock worth $5,507,688. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

