Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,600 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Gold Fields by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 11.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 33.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GFI opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

