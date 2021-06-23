SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.03% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ SLS opened at $11.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.65.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a wilms tumor 1 targeting peptide-based cancer immunotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

